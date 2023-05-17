Salma Hayek Has a Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Her Bathrobe on Instagram

Salma Hayek had a wardrobe malfunction while celebrating her social media achievement. The 56-year-old actress posted a video on her Instagram account that shows her dancing in her bathrobe to celebrate reaching 24 million followers on the platform. But while Hayek was dancing, her bathrobe began to slip off and some NSFW body parts were exposed. The body parts were blurred so the video could be shared on Instagram.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile," Hayek wrote in the Instagram post. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude P.s happy birthday [Sam L Speranza]." Hayek has proven she is comfortable in her own skin. In April, the Eternals star turned heads when she posted a series of photos and videos of her in a yellow bikini.

"Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean." Hayek wrote in the post. Hayek has been staying busy as she most recently starred in the film Magic Mike's Last Dance with Channing Tatum. She is also slated to appear in the sixth season of the Netflix series Black Mirror which will premiere in June.

Hayek has been married to French billionaire and Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault since 2009, and the couple share a 15-year-old daughter. Earlier this year, Hayek spoke to Glamour magazine and said her wedding day was a complete surprise to her.

"The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there," she explained, noting the whole thing "was like an intervention." Hayek added: "I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing. I actually didn't believe in marriage. I didn't want to marry him."

Hayek said Pinault popped the question to her multiple times before the unexpected ceremony. But since she would back out of marrying him, Pinault decided to change things up. "He tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn't show up," she explained. "And he didn't go away when I didn't show up, he had to stick around until we got it done. And I was terrified."