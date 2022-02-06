Salma Hayek Channels ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ in Steamy Instagram Post

Salma Hayek is back in a sizzling territory with her latest Instagram post. The Desperado and House of Gucci actress posted a montage of throwback photos capturing her in some sultry poses.

One thing that rings true from the blast from the past is that not much has changed for Hayek. The actress turned 55 years old in September and barely looks any different than she did in the mid-90s. Of course, she’s wealthy and famous, so the surprise shouldn’t be so strong. But at the same time, the beauty standards in Hollywood are far tighter than in the real world.

“This [throwback Thursday] we’re going [Fifty Shades of Grey],” Hayek wrote in the caption, tagging The Weeknd due to her use of the song “Earned It” from the Dakota Johnson movie.

Hayek’s star power and continued attractiveness have come into play numerous times over her career, including recently in House of Gucci. An apparent relationship was meant to bloom with Lady Gaga on screen. “There is a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga revealed in a recent interview. “Okay, yeah, director’s cut – who knows. But this is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director, because he allowed us to go there. I remember being on set with Salma and going – so, after Maurizio dies, maybe… it gets hot?”

She’s also revealed just how much of a lawbreaker she was in her earlier acting days. Hayek is not just a “bad” girl because of the sultry snaps and bikini weekends, she once literally broke a few rules to ensure a good time.

“I used to go to the multiplex at noon and get a half-price matinee movie ticket. I had a chart of all the movies playing that weekend,” Hayek admitted recently. “They line them up so you can’t see many of them back to back, but I would hide in the bathroom, read my scripts, put on a hat or change my top, and go to another one.”

“Sometimes, I would watch the beginning of one movie and then go to another movie that had just started,” she continued. “The next Friday, I’d go back to the original movie I hadn’t seen all the way through – I’d work out the math so I’d finish what I started. I’d watch, like, four movies on a Friday night for the price of [a matinee] ticket. I’d bring snacks and water, because you don’t want to draw attention to yourself at the theater. Plus, the theater snacks are expensive. I loved it. I loved watching the movies alone. I loved the mischievousness of breaking the system.”

Would be much funnier if she still did this today. Though, it isn’t likely Hayek has to pay to see any movies these days, especially after making her debut with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Super Bowl Sunday as the Greek God Hera.