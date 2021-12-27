Salma Hayek Reveals Her Past ‘Naughty and Illegal’ Habit as Younger Actress

Salma Hayek, who recently took to Instagram to share her new magazine cover with her 19.6m followers in a stunning pink dress, recently revealed that she had a little hack in her past that could be deemed illegal. The Hitman’s Bodyguard star told Bustle that she went through a difficult time when her acting gigs dried up in the mid-90s. Hayek said that when she felt her career was getting a boost and she felt stagnant, she switched things up for some excitement. She thought her career would take off post-filming Desperado, and the gigs were still few far and in between.

“I got all this attention, but nobody was offering me jobs,” she said. “So by the time I was getting closer to 30, I was depressed. I had broken up with my boyfriend. Everybody knew who I was, but I was not getting respect from the industry.”

Hayek says she didn’t cope well. Instead, she turned to an illegal activity to help get her through. “I used to go to the multiplex at noon and get a half-price matinee movie ticket. I had a chart of all the movies playing that weekend,” she admits. “They line them up so you can’t see many of them back to back, but I would hide in the bathroom, read my scripts, put on a hat or change my top, and go to another one.”

Hayek further details her weekly routine. “Sometimes, I would watch the beginning of one movie and then go to another movie that had just started,” she continued. “The next Friday, I’d go back to the original movie I hadn’t seen all the way through — I’d work out the math so I’d finish what I started. I’d watch, like, four movies on a Friday night for the price of [a matinee] ticket. I’d bring snacks and water, because you don’t want to draw attention to yourself at the theater. Plus, the theater snacks are expensive. I loved it. I loved watching the movies alone. I loved the mischievousness of breaking the system.”

As for the movie that stands out from that time period that she more than likely snuck into, the now 55-year-old star says it’s a Barbra Streisand classic: “There was one that made an impact but not because of the movie itself: The Mirror Has Two Faces,” she notes.