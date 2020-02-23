Salma Hayek Claps Back at Troll Criticizing Her Appearance

Salma Hayek put an Instagram troll in their place this week, and fans were absolutely here for it. The actress shared a serene selfie on Tuesday, and not even a rude comment could dampen the mood. Hayek clapped back at accusations of cosmetic surgery for all the world to see.

Hayek took a candid selfie on a beachside vista on Tuesday, her hair blowing in the tropical breeze. Palm trees stood over her shoulders, and the bright sun nearly obscured the idyllic white sand beach and clear blue water behind her. Hayek captioned the photo with the hashtags “wind” and “aire.”

One commenter tried to spoil Hayek’s good time, writing “Too much Botox” with a frowning emoticon.

View this post on Instagram ‘Don’t mention it.’ #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:36pm PST

“Not needed Salma!” they added.

Without stooping to take the bait, Hayek responded, letting the commenter know they had spoken out of line.

“I don’t have Botox but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time,” she wrote.

Fans went wild for the calm response, which picked up quite a few likes while it was up. The original comment was eventually deleted, but a screen shot of it lives on on Comments By Celebs, the account dedicated to immortalizing celebrity clap-backs.

“She’s perfect. They need to learn it’s all in the genes,” one fan commented there.

“Imagine saying that to freaking Salma Hayek,” added another.

Many fans praised Hayek not only for her calm yet decisive response, but for her attitude towards Botox itself. They shared her opinion that it is up to each individual to decide for themselves whether they want cosmetic surgery, and not anonymous commenters online.

“Thanks for the reminder, need to book my Botox [appointment],” one person wrote.

This was just one more example of how Hayek keeps things personable and fun online. While fans doubt that some stars even operate their own social media profiles, there can be no doubt with Hayek. Just last week she shared a photo of herself with Eminem at the Oscars, along with an embarrassing story about their backstage encounter.

“As he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” she revealed. “If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me – As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem – I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him.”