Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."

The actress went on to recall, "[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, 'Put your hands up,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no.'" Finally, Hayek was saved when Magic Mike's Last Dance crew members rushed in to rescue her. "Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'"

The first two Magic Mike films — Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) — were both big hits with critics and fans alike, leaving many eager for more of the male stripper crew. It seems Tatum has also been looking forward to revisiting the franchise as well, as he previously teased some details about Magic Mike's Last Dance. "We're gonna go big," Tatum told Entertainment Tonight of the third Magic Mike film, which reunites the actor with director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first two movies.

"I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild," he added. "I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'" Commenting on being back on set, Tatum said "it's been fun reuniting with the crew," and added that the series is "kind of like home" for him.

Notably, Hayek joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance following Thandiwe Newton's exit from the long-awaited movie. Speaking to ET, A Warner Bros. Pictures studio spokesperson explained, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike Last Dance to deal with family matters." The outlet later reported that Hayek had been confirmed as taking on Newton's role.