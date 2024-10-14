Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman Caught in Tense Moment Captured on Video

TikTok users are wondering if there’s heat between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman after a confusing clip of the two actresses recently blew up on the platform. In the paparazzi clip, Hayek and Kidman are shown after posing for photos together at a Paris Fashion Week event. The exchange seems a bit awkward and tense, and no one is quite sure why.

The clip has taken off on TikTok, with the footage reaching over 1 million views and being re-shared on other social media platforms. Many are trying to figure out what the two actresses were saying to one another in the moment, and if Katy Perry, who was also shown in the footage, was involved in some way.

Neither actress has offered a formal comment on the perplexing footage. However, TMZ spoke with an unnamed “source with direct knowledge” who downplayed the moment.

“There’s no beef between the women,” TMZ’s update reads. “The clip takes place after the show ended and Nicole Kidman was on her way out.”

The original poster of the viral footage has also tried to suppress the controversy, commenting, “part of this video is cut off, so everything is fine here, we wish everyone good luck.”