Sally Field Reveals Her Worst On-Screen Kiss Came From Her Famous Ex

Sally Field didn't hesitate to share details when it came to her worst on-screen kiss. The Oscar-winning actress, 76, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where she was asked by a caller about her worst on-screen kissing partner after noting she had previously named her Murphy's Romance co-star James Garner as the best.

"This is gonna be a shocker, hold on folks, Burt Reynolds," Field said of the late actor, whom she dated on and off for five years after meeting on the set of the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. "I tried to look the other way and say, 'Well, that was just then.' But it was just not something he did very well. I could go into detail, but you don't want to hear it," Field said. Host Andy Cohen probed, "I kinda do. The tongue? The tongue was not?" to which Field elaborated, "Not totally involved, just a lot of drooling was involved."

Field shared a touching tribute to Reynolds after he passed away at the age of 82 in 2018. "There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later," the Forrest Gump actress said in a statement at the time. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

Field went into their tumultuous relationship with Variety in March 2022, confirming that she hadn't spoken to Reynolds in 30 years ahead of his death. "He was not someone I could be around. He was just not good for me in any way," she said. "And he had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him than he had thought, but I wasn't. He just wanted to have the thing he didn't have. I just didn't want to deal with that."

The Steel Magnolias star recalled their "instantaneous" connection on Good Morning America after Reynolds' death. "Four days felt like four years. ... We were sort of, you know, deeply entangled," she explained at the time. "That nature of it wasn't just, 'Oh, this is a love affair.' There was some ingredient between us having to do with my caretaking and him needing to be taken care of."