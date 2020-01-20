SAG Awards 2020: Celebrities Freak out Over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Tender Reunion

Thanks to their roles in The Morning Show and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, respectively, both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended this year’s SAG Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, where they ran into each other backstage after Pitt accepted his award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

The resulting photos saw the former spouses excitedly congratulating each other, holding hands as they shared beaming smiles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The moment sent not only fans, but the pair’s fellow celebrities, into a fervor.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS,” Jamie Lynn Spears exclaimed in the comments of E! News‘ photo of Aniston walking away from Pitt. “THATS HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Jan 19, 2020 at 6:28pm PST

“Oh.,” wrote Sarah Hyland.

Jordin Sparks commented, “Omg.” along with a crying emoji.

“I’m not emotionally prepared to handle this at this stage in my life,” proclaimed Morgan Stewart.

“Ugh. My heart,” shared Jana Kramer. “

My tender heart can’t take this,” declared Rumer Willis.

“Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!?” asked Brooklyn Decker on Comments By Celebs‘ post of the same moment. Spears added, “This ending would be better then any story or film that has ever been made about anything ever.”

Aniston, for her part, is getting a big laugh out of the country’s fascination with her and Pitt’s relationship.

“It’s hysterical,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet ahead of the show. “But what else are they going to talk about?”

Before the Golden Globes this month, Pitt acknowledged the interest over seeing him reunited with Aniston.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he joked. “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000-2005 before Pitt entered into a relationship with Angelina Jolie that lasted for around ten years. The couple divorced in September 2016, and Pitt jokingly referenced his previous relationships during his acceptance speech on Sunday.

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom,” he said during his speech, later commenting, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

In February 2019, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party, and a source told PEOPLE that he also attended his ex-wife’s holiday party in December.

“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” a source said of the two actors.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre