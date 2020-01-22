‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Star Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Co-Stars in New Photo

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with a few of her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars this week, sharing a photo on Monday grabbing dinner with three actors from the ’90s ABC sitcom. Hart, who starred as Sabrina, posed with Nate Richert, who played Sabrina’s high school boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, Elisa Donovan, who played pal Morgan Cavanaugh, and David Lascher, who was featured as Sabrina’s college boyfriend (who also dated Morgan), Josh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jan 21, 2020 at 11:57pm PST

“TV dinner!!” she wrote, including a hashtag only fans of the show will get. “Harry loves Sabrina,” followed by “Josh loves Morgan” and “shake your whammy fanny funky song funky song.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenna Leigh Green, who who played Sabrina’s nemesis Libby Chessler, commented, “Love this! Let’s do it again in a couple weeks” along with a joking emoji.

Hart also shared a video on her Instagram Story of her former co-stars, telling her followers, “So we’re having a little Sabrina reunion. It’s Josh, it’s Harvey and Morgan and Sabrina!”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran from 1996 to 2003 for seven seasons. In 2018, Archie Comics character Sabrina got an edgy makeover when Netflix launched its Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch and has a much darker tone than Hart’s series.

In 2019, Hart told E! News that while she’s happy to see Sabrina continue, she and her family likely wouldn’t tune in.

“I don’t think it really appeals to me,” she said. “I watched a little with Netflix. We did a social media campaign where I watched some of the episodes. But I don’t think it really appeals to me. My kids are a little too young for it and I’m too old for it.”

“I love the fact that the character lives on,” she added.

Hart echoed that statement in a separate interview, sharing that she doesn’t see herself appearing on the Netflix version of the show.

“I think it’s a different audience,” she said. “That audience doesn’t know me. The audience that’s watching that show is not the audience that watched originally, and I think it’s great. The thing is, let that character live on, that’s awesome.”

“I love that it’s so different, too,” she continued. “A lot of these reboots that happen are so closely related and it probably stings a little bit, but in this case it’s like, ‘You know what? There have been a ton of James Bond and there’s been a ton of people playing Batman, it’s just one of those characters that will probably go on.’ It’s great. It’s great to know that I was there to help start it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bob D’Amico