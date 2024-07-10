Sabrina Carpenter Has a Fun Connection to Bart Simpson's Voice Actress on 'The Simpsons'

It turns out that pop star Sabrina Carpenter, known for hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," has a surprising connection to the world of animation. Nancy Cartwright, the iconic voice behind Bart Simpson for over three decades, recently confirmed on TikTok that she is Carpenter's aunt.

The 66-year-old voice actress addressed the family connection in response to a fan's question on the social media platform. Cartwright shared, "Yes, absolutely! Isn't that amazing when you find out that somebody that maybe you've known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35 some years, and some of you for like way less than that – find out that I'm related to this superstar? She's pretty amazing."

This familial link between pop music and animation has intrigued fans of both artists. The TikTok video quickly garnered over 60,000 likes and 600 comments, with many expressing astonishment at the unexpected connection.

While this news may be surprising to some, Carpenter has actually spoken about her famous aunt in the past. In a 2021 interview with Capital FM, the singer joked, "By relation, I am also a legend." She went on to share fond memories of growing up with such a talented relative, recalling instances where Cartwright would use her Bart Simpson voice to secure restaurant reservations.

Carpenter elaborated, "It was always really cool growing up when she would just pull out the Bart voice if we were at a restaurant. She didn't do it all the time, but there was a couple of times when we couldn't get a table and she was like, 'Hey man, I'm Bart Simpson. What the hell is going on?'"

Both women have made significant marks in their respective fields. Cartwright has been the voice of Bart Simpson since the character's debut in 1987 on The Tracey Ullman Show. Her versatility as a voice actor extends beyond The Simpsons, with roles in other popular animated series like Disney's Kim Possible.

Carpenter, at 25, has already established herself as a multi-talented entertainer. Before her music career took off, she co-starred in the Disney Channel sitcom Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2016. She has continued acting, appearing in various Netflix productions and other films while building her music career.

The "Feather" singer is currently preparing for the release of her new album, Short n' Sweet, set to drop on August 23. Carpenter will embark on a 29-date North American tour following the album release.

As Carpenter's fame continues to grow, she remains appreciative of her unique family legacy. "I will say, my whole life that was the coolest thing in the world to me. I wasn't even really allowed to watch the show until I was a little bit older. But the woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart. She always blows me away," Carpenter said on Capital FM.