Sabrina Carpenter and 3 More Stars With Sheer VMAs Red Carpet Looks

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was sheer perfection!

As celebs took to the red carpet outside UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, it became clear that sheer gowns are very much maintaining their place in the fashion zeitgeist, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter giving fans a saucy peek at what lies beneath.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite sheer looks on the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet:

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Carpenter served us an old Hollywood glamour version of the sheer dress trend with this lacy red gown that she paired with a decadent purple boa.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tate McRae was another star who left little to the imagination in her VMAs gown, stunning in a see-through white gown with a bra top and visible undergarments.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Zara Larsson turned heads in her take on the sheer trend, sporting a colorful, shimmering mini dress adorned with playful floral details and fun fringe.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Bachelorette and Traitors star Gabby Windey brought a little more edge to the sheer trend, rocking a slinky black lace down that gave onlookers a glimpse at her thong underwear.