How to Watch the 2025 MTV VMAs Online on Sunday — Time, Channel, Live Stream and More

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are back yet again. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards show.

When are the VMAs?

This Sunday, September 7th, at 8 PM EST. The red carpet pre-show kicks off an hour beforehand.

How can I watch?

You can watch them on CBS or MTV. If you don’t have cable, the show is streaming on Paramount+. This is the first year that the VMAs will air on CBS.

Who’s performing?

Plenty of people. Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Post Malone, sombr, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, and more. Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Busta Rhymes are all also rumored to perform since the three of them will be receiving special honorary awards.

Who’s nominated the most?

Lady Gaga has the most nominations with 12, and her “Die With A Smile” collaborator Bruno Mars has 11. Other artists with multiple nominations include Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Billie Eilish.

Who’s presenting?

LL Cool J hosts the show. Other presenters include Drew Barrymore, Jessica Simpson, Ice Spice, Ciara, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Nikki Glaser, Paris Hilton, and plenty more. The show is hosted at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.