Ryan Seacrest’s Alleged Misconduct Being Investigated by E!

E! has launched another internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations, this time against former E! News host Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest has since denied the accusation, though he did so with compassion and humility.

The details of the alleged incident are unknown. All that has been reported so far is that an anonymous woman who worked as Seacrest’s stylist on E! News recently came forward with a complaint concerning an incident that took place about a decade ago. On Friday, Seacrest made an official statement disputing the accusation.

“Recently, someone that worked… for me nearly a decade ago… came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”

Seacrest went on to express his commitment to a courteous work environment, especially where gender is concerned. His statement seemed to align him on the side of transparency and justice for the victims in the current trend of Hollywood revelations.

“I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices,” he concluded.

In addition to Seacrest, E! also has an open investigation into complaints against Royals showrunner Mark Schwahn — however, in that case, Schwahn was accused of misconduct on a CW show in the past, and was suspended from his current job at E!, while Seacrest is being investigated for past work at E!, unrelated to his present job at ABC.

Despite E!’s investigation, ABC has made no moves to replace Seacrest as the co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan on weekday mornings. It seems that Seacrest is also still slated to host ABC’s forthcoming revival of American Idol.