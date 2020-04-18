Ryan Seacrest Roasted by ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Fans Who Say He’s Missing His Eyebrows

On Wednesday night, Ryan Seacrest hosted the Disney Family Singalong on ABC, but the TV and radio personality got viciously roasted by fans who think his eyebrows are missing. As he led the program, many viewers pointed out that his makeup gave the appearance that the American Idol host did not have eyebrows. Many also addressed the possibility that he had some cosmetic procedures done.

The big special brought together stars from all over for a sing-along of classic Disney tunes. Singers such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and Josh Groban, as well as stars like Elle Fanning, Darren Criss, and Marcus Scribner took the mic to sing an iconic Disney song. Additionally there was “an epic performance of ‘We’re All in This Together’ with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond.”

Even with all the star-power, Seacrest’s looks certainly was a show-stealer. “Why does Ryan Seacrest have no eyebrows?” one Twitter user asked. “My dad just looked up from dinner to see Ryan Seacrest on tv and was like ‘WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FACE???!!!’” another watcher tweeted. Scroll down to for more reactions to Seacrest’s Disney Family Singalong look.

​

Convinced that’s Ryan Seacrest has died and been replaced by this monstrous robot with no eyebrows pic.twitter.com/qUqHgwG7yP — QUARANTINE THOTZ (@lannilanyard) April 16, 2020

Is that really him?? — twisteddruid (@batikdruid1) April 17, 2020

He looks like a character on Toy Story. — twisteddruid (@batikdruid1) April 17, 2020

​

That made me laugh 😂 — 🌈Julie (@JulieAc45000452) April 17, 2020

That’s def Arya Stark wearing his face. — SolitudeDude (@DudeSolitude) April 17, 2020

I had no idea that was him. — Danielle Brown (@Ms_Charming) April 17, 2020

​

I think that is a photo filter gone wayyy too far. — L. Ann (@mytiaraslipped) April 17, 2020

When you ate quarantined amd have to do you own make up🤣🤣 — FrannyBayBe (@ChinaLee_secret) April 17, 2020

​

In case anyone was wondering Ryan Seacrest got the Botox and filler hook up during the quarantine foooor suuuuuureee. https://t.co/UlhG6wDkZX pic.twitter.com/nRFWr6UWyP — ana (@anamusee) April 16, 2020

I see that Ryan Seacrest and plastic surgery have made friends. — Ginger (@ginger_Vol) April 17, 2020

2019 Ryan Seacrest vs 2020 Ryan. FYI if you check his twitter profile pic, it’s the one on the left. Not even he wants his current pic out there. pic.twitter.com/goQOV3XDJ0 — Mike Villar (@TheMikeVillar) April 17, 2020

​

I’m literally dying. Like I’m physically uncomfortable with how this man does not look like the Ryan Seacrest I know. 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/yivqXSw74A — kc ✿ (@kclydxo) April 17, 2020

It looks like quarantine has turned Ryan Seacrest into a wax figure — Spiffy (@Bidoofs) April 17, 2020

I absolutely had no idea what Ryan Seacrest looked like until today. I am surprised. I kinda thought he looked more like Jimmy Fallon but he actually looks like Kurt from Glee — $ophia (@sophiewulftange) April 16, 2020

​

Just gonna leave these two pics of Ryan Seacrest right here… pic.twitter.com/ToibSqKK4Z — Sam Villarreal (@psidancer) April 17, 2020

bro why does ryan seacrest look so sweaty ,, and why he wearing the mf airpod like that pic.twitter.com/FYyJdpSB4A — camelia (@mel__byers) April 17, 2020

​

What happened to Ryan Seacrest? pic.twitter.com/l6L90cIuYt — Adderall Brain (@Trump_RX_Brain) April 17, 2020

Just ask Ryan Seacrest hair and makeup people ARE ESSENTIAL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z79PG76ZYw — RMFD (@uasknortelln) April 17, 2020