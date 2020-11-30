Ryan Seacrest Lists Beverly Hills Estate for $85 Million

✖

Ryan Seacrest stands to make about $44 million after selling the massive Los Angeles home he purchased from Ellen DeGeneres for $39 million in 2012. TMZ reports that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, currently living in New York, has listed his Beverly Hills home for $85 million, as his brief commutes back to the west coast for American Idol don't stack up against spending the majority of his time in New York.

Seacrest's property has a rich history, having been purchased by DeGeneres from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick. Once Seacrest bought the home, TMZ reports Mutchnick reached out to offer Seacrest help with remodeling the house, as it never was finished the way he wanted. Mutchnik reportedly acted as his designer and architect, helping turn the luxury compound of five structures, set amid gardens and water features, into what it looks like today.

Seacrest's main house is a 9,000-square-foot building that features four bedrooms, six baths and a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens to an outdoor pizza oven. His living room has 22-foot ceilings, which adds to the sense of luxury alongside a movie theater, spa, home gym, meditation garden, bar and lounge.

Filming Live with co-star Kelly Ripa on the east coast might require a bit of jet-setting, but it has been one of the most valuable experiences of his life, Seacrest admitted earlier this month on the morning show. "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show," he said, fighting back tears. "We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Seacrest praised Ripa as a true professional and friend, revealing their connection is like nothing else. "You learn so much about the other," he continued. "Like I know every day Kelly and I work out about the same time, she watches things that irritate her to burn off calories, I listen to ballads, love songs. She eats dinner when I go to bed. There're just these things we know about each other's rhythms that you learn once you work together."

Ripa had nothing but praise for her co-host as well: "He's not spoiled, the way a lot of people get spoiled really, when they get their fancy job — and by fancy I mean like, you know, a show-business-y job," she said at the time. "Ryan has not been jaded or made cynical by a job that often makes people cynical or jaded immediately."