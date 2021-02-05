Ryan Seacrest Exits E!'s 'Live From the Red Carpet' Role After 14 Years Hosting

✖

It's the end of an era at as Ryan Seacrest announced that he will no longer co-host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet awards show coverage. "After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures," he wrote on Instagram. "I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."

Seacrest has been a red carpet fixture since 2007, so it's hard to imagine anyone filling his extremely shiny shoes. E! issued a statement following the news expressing their appreciation. "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series," they said. "He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."

This is one of several projects that Seacrest is wrapping up this year. Seacrest is an executive producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has been instrumental in the success of that show. He recently expressed how much he is going to miss working closely with Kris Jenner specifically. "I almost feel like I'm family with her, and she is truly an amazing partner and I think one of the savviest business people on the planet," he said. "Think about how she manages family and how she manages an incredible empire. It's no small task, and she has really propelled that franchise and those businesses into what they are today."

In a December interview with Esquire, Seacrest hinted that some changes were on the horizon for him. "I've been so busy over the last 15 years, but I don't know if I've had a chance to think as much as I want to think," he said. "In some life, I would like to start thinking a little bit more again and thinking of other ideas possibly."

Seacrest can still be seen on Live! With Kelly and Ryan (after a brief hiatus), and Seacrest most likely has new projects to announce in the coming days. Since his time on American Idol, Seacrest has been such an integral part of reality television, so it's unlikely that he's going to slow down any time soon.