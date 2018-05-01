Kris Jenner Trolled After Posting Online Job Ad Seeking Personal Assistant

Kris Jenner posted an ad seeking a personal assistant on Monday, but some fans trolled the Kardashian matriarch over the post.

Jenner is often portrayed as the mastermind behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all of the family’s other ventures. She is seen as a kind of reality TV kingpin, orchestrating the family’s developments and cultivating the image of a perfect, wealthy life.

It’s not easy work, and on Monday, Jenner called out for some help. Her ad, published on Bumble Bizz, was titled “Can You Keep Up with Kris Jenner?

The 62-year-old asked for “candidates from around the country” on the burgeoning job site. “Not only has she empowered her children to build their empires, but she’s simultaneously built her own — and now Kris Jenner needs someone who can hit the ground running and do an unparalleled job as her personal assistant,” the ad read.

While the opportunity excited some Kardashian followers, one North West parody account took the chance to troll the reality TV grandmother.

“Kris is using @bumble to find her next assistant,” they wrote. “Qualified candidates must know how to make a martini, find work for Kourtney, coordinate and maintain a calendar of Rob’s court dates and they must be an expert at ignoring media inquiries about pregnancies. Is this you? Apply today!”

Commenters had a ball with the jabs at Jenner.

“[T]his page is so shady towards Kourtney that i suspect @kimkardashian is behind it,” one person wrote.

“Find job for kourtney… lol,” wrote another.

“I’m straight up about to drop out of school to pursue this career opportunity,” added a third.

Jenner herself posted the job in all serious on Instagram.

“Excited to announce I’m searching for the newest member of my team using @BumbleBizz,” she wrote. “Download the @Bumble app now, select ‘networking’ mode & create your #BumbleBizz profile to see if you’re a match to be my Personal Assistant. Applications close May 18th”.

As the de facto leader of the KarJenner clan, Kris has had a lot of fires to put out recently. In the midst of Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic birth and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, she has now had to respond to her son-in-law, Kanye West, and his bizarre Twitter rampage.

She told paparazzi reporters that West was doing “perfect,” despite his constant inflammatory tweets online. She also retweeted a PEOPLE article about his “explosive behavior,” writing “Lies, Lies, Lies.”