Ryan Reynolds Sends Love to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson After His Father Rocky’s Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has received an overwhelming amount of support following the passing of his father, Rocky Johnson, last week. Among the many who have reached out on his Instagram post dedicated to his late dad was Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star left some words of appreciation for he and his family during the trying time.

“Beautifully said. Sending you and the family tons of love,” Reynolds commented. This came on Johnson’s most recent post regarding his father in which he shared a video of himself thanking all of his friends, fans and followers who have reached out. “Thank you so much, my heart is filled with so much gratitude,” he began. “Deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mind for the outpouring of love and for the support and well wishes and condolences you have sent me and my family during this time. You have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. All your messages, your lengthy messages… I’ve read as many as I possibly could.”

He spoke for nearly eight minutes in the video about the thoughtfulness of everyone and about his father’s legacy.

On the caption, Johnson wrote, “Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support. My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard. I love you.”

News of his father’s death came on Wednesday. He was 75 years old at the time of his loss. Shortly after word got out, many who were involved in the wrestling industry and those who had previous interactions with him took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers and share memories about his life.

One of the more recent to comment was his longtime tag team partner, and one half of the first all-black WWE tag team champions, Tony Atlas.

“We changed wrestling by paving a new path, knocking down doors while showing what movin’ n groovin’ is all about!It takes two and I never would’ve done it without you,” he wrote on Twitter. “It showed me alot while learning more . I pray for [The Rock] and his family, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

The Jumanji star made his first official comment following his father’s death on Friday.