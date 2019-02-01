Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman End Their Social Media Feud With Truce

X-Men actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman put their years-long, friendly social media feud to bed Thursday, agreeing to support each others’ companies in advertising.

On Thursday, Jackman and Reynolds shared the same black and white photo of the two stars shaking hands on their Instagram pages, but with different captions. Jackson said he would support Reynolds’ Aviation Gin company, while Reynolds agreed to make an ad for Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee.

“Official truce with [Hugh Jackman]! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait,” Reynolds wrote.

“Official truce! I’m going to make an awesome ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what [Ryan Reynolds] comes up with in return,” Jackman added.

However, Reynolds shared a fan-edited version of the photo, with Reynolds gripping a grenade in his hand, with a pin hanging out his mouth, notes PEOPLE. A mirror in the back shows Jackman with his Wolverine claws out. “Look closely,” the caption read.

The public trolling dates back to November 2015, when Jackman shared a video of Reynolds in full Deadpool make-up impersonating Jackman.

The “feuding” continued in April 2018, when Jackman tried to record a birthday message for a fan and was interrupted by Deadpool laying on Jackman’s hotel bead while singing “Tomorrow” and “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

When Reynolds celebrated his 42nd birthday in October, Jackman shared a photo of the two hugging to put the feud on a break. “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. [Reynolds]… I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday,” Jackman wrote.

Reynolds later joked, “This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee.” He also created an elaborate video with untrue “facts” about Jackman ahead of the release of The Frontrunner.

“Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this awards season?” Reynolds said at the end of the video. “Or maybe there’s a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it a lot.”

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

In December, Reynolds was the only one wearing an ugly sweater to a Christmas party with Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. “These f—ing a—holes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds and Jackman co-starred in 2009’s X-Men: Origins – Wolverine, the first time Reynolds played Deadpool. Reynolds’ next movie is Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, which opens on May 10. Jackman’s Missing Link opens on April 12.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images