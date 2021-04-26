Ryan Reynolds Has Perfect Reaction to Daughter's 'Baby Shark' Obsession

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood's most endearing couples, and their social media interactions are always a hilarious look into their impeccable roast-to-flirt ratio. They also give fans the occasional glimpse behind the curtain of being parents to three girls -- Inez, James, and Betty -- and all that that entails. In a recent social media post, Reynolds expressed the familiar frustration of many parents: when your children latch onto one specific movie or television show. Nothing else will do, just that particular bit of media. However, Reynolds may have found the cure.

"My one-year-old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day," he wrote. "Every day. And there’s only one way to fix this." Reynolds attached a still from Lively's thriller The Shallows, which featured the actress as a stranded surfer going head to head against a bloodthirsty shark. Nothing will cure Betty of her shark obsession quite like seeing her mother in peril due to one, right?

The couple that snarks together stays together, and Lively had a ready response for Reynolds. "She's gonna love Savages," Lively commented on Instagram. If shark attacks from The Shallows would give their youngest nightmares, Lively's threesome scene with Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson would probably send her to therapy.

Reynolds opened up in an interview with Mario Lopez in November about how much he loved being outnumbered by the women in his family. "No joke, they're like the most capable people I know," he explained. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

"I love being a girl dad," the Deadpool star continued. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

"I try to be as present as possible," Reynolds admitted. "We don’t split up — like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."