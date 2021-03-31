Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Response After Receiving His COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

✖

Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The Deadpool actor announced on Instagram early Wednesday morning he rolled up his sleeve and got his shot, doing his part in helping slow the spread of the coronavirus, and he celebrated the momentous feat in a hilarious and truly on-brand way.

Taking to the social media platform to share the exciting news with his followers, Reynolds shared a photo from the moment the vaccine was administered, the actor sitting with his sleeve rolled up and appropriately wearing a face mask as a medical professional administered the shot. He added some humor to the moment by writing that he "Finally got 5G," a reference to conspiracy theories that the coronavirus vaccine contains a 5G chip allowing the government to track you. The caption prompted fans to spin some jokes of their own, with one person quipping, "he finally got mint yall," referring to the mobile wireless provider he bought a majority stake in. Several others said "this feels like the beginning of another superhero movie," with one person stating, "now you really can become Deadpool 5G edition."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds receiving his vaccine marks just the latest move the actor has made amid the ongoing pandemic. In February, he and wife Blake Lively donated $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada for a $1 million total donation. The donation followed a previous $500,000 donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. In a statement, the couple said they "are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need." More recently, the couple donated $100,000 to each of the four hardest hit hospitals in New York.

Amid the pandemic, Reynolds and his wife have been continuously doing their part to not only protect their family, but also others. Amid growing fear that cases would be on the rise throughout the holiday season, Reynolds said "hat's off to so many others" who were opting to stay in rather than travel for Christmas. At the time, Reynolds also revealed that he and his wife, as well as their three children – James, Inez, and Betty, would be celebrating the holidays at home, something he admitted "sucks."