Hugh Grant Reveals Name of Daughters for First Time in Rare Move

Hugh Grant never revealed the names of his two youngest daughters, ages 8 and 5, publicly, but recently surprised all. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and discussed how he named his younger daughters who he shares with wife, Anna Eberstein. He admitted that he was in a “panic” when trying to name his kids.

“I must ask you about your middle name, because this is a little detail. I don’t know how it slipped past me the last time. But, Mungo is one of your middle names, yes?” Kimmel asked. After Grant responded yes, Kimmel asked how it is possible he was named “Hugh Mungo.”

“It’s actually Hugh John Mungo,” Grant clarifies. “I don’t know how it happened. I had very unkind parents.”

Kimmel then asks if Grant passed that middle name onto his kids, when the actor made the reveal. “Worse. I have a daughter who I named…I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger,” he says. “So her name is Lulu Danger Grant.”

When he was explaining his daughter’s love for Halloween, he revealed his other daughter’s name. “My children love it. They love it. Actually, Lulu Danger Grant and her sister Blue Grant, named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu’s] elder brother when she was on the way,” he said.

“We said, ‘There’s a new baby coming along, what should we call her?’ And he said, ‘Kevin,’ because that was his favorite Minion,” the actor noted, referencing the movie Despicable Me. “And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, ‘You better think of something else.’ So he said Blue, because it was his favorite color.”