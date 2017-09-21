Ryan Phillippe’s Ex-Fiance Reportedly Supporting Abuse Accuser

Ryan Phillippe’s alleged abuse scandal has taken another turn thanks to his ex-fiancé, Paulina Slagter.

Slagter has reportedly contacted the plaintiff in the abuse lawsuit, Elsie Hewitt, and offered her support, Blast reports. The outlet’s sources say Slagter was “sympathetic” to Hewitt’s situation and “would help her any way she could.”

Hewitt, who dated the Shooter actor earlier this year, says he attacked her, grabbed her arm then threw her down stairs. Hewitt was bruised badly from the incident.

It’s unclear whether Slagter had similar experiences with Phillippe, but she is reportedly under some sort of non-disclosure agreement with him.

The outlet’s sources told them Slagter had to previously lawyer up to “protect herself from Phillippe.” The couple ended their five-year relationship in 2016, and Slagter had to file a harassment report against him not long after.

Phillippe’s ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, is said to be standing by him during this ordeal and never seen him act violent.

The actor himself has adamantly denied all allegations of abuse.

“As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” his representative told TMZ. “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused.”

