Ryan Phillippe’s Ex Girlfriend Accuses Him of Brutal Assault in Lawsuit

Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend has filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he abuses cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids, in addition to physically beating her.

According to TMZ, Elsie Hewitt claims in the lawsuit that she went to his house on July 4 to pick up her belongings and realized he was extremely intoxicated. When she attempted to talk to him, he attacked her, grabbed her arm so hard that it left bruises and then threw her down the stairs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to reveal that he pushed her down the stairs another time. He then screamed, “Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c**t.”

Hewitt says she went to the hospital where cops took a report and she got a protective order.

She is suing the 42-year-old Shooter star for $1 million. The Blast obtained photos that Hewitt took after the alleged attack.

The couple started dating in April and Phillips immediately became “infatuated” with her.

The 21-year-old model claims Phillippe would spend all of his free time with her and tracked her location using “Find My Friends App.”

Phillippe has since denied these accusations and claims she attacked him. Sources close to the actor told The Blast that Hewitt was the one under the influence and showed up to his house a few days after their split. Apparently, Hewitt injured herself as she was being removed from his house.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!