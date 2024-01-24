Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Snubs

Ryan Gosling is speaking out after receiving his third Oscar nomination for playing Ken in Barbie, expressing that while he's

"extremely honored" by the nod, he's beyond "disappointed" that co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed. Gosling, who previously received Best Actor nods for Half Nelson and La La Land, expressed in a statement that his nomination this year was bittersweet in light of the lack of recognition for the others who helped Barbie become the highest-grossing film ever from a woman filmmaker at the domestic box office and top-earning film of 2023 worldwide.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling said. "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he continued. "To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Despite those feelings, Gosling said he is "so happy" for co-star America Ferrera, who received a career-first nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category, "and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Ferrera expressed similar feelings to Variety following her nomination. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," she said. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn't have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."

As for Robbie, she added, "Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she's a master."

Despite the snubs. Ferrera pointed out how important it was for Barbie to earn a Best Picture nod. "Women filmmakers telling all different kinds of stories that resonate in different ways in the culture is the goal," she said. "I would love to see even more female-directed movies on the list and to see more female directors acknowledged for making the best cinema of the year."