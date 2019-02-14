Ryan Adams Responds to Abuse Claims: ‘I Am Not a Perfect Man’

Singer Ryan Adams has officially responded to the multiple abuse claims that have come out against him.

In a statement to Us Weekly — that was also posted to his Twitter page — the “Love is Hell” singer said, “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate,” Adams added. “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing,” he concluded his statement.

On Wednesday, a New York Times story was published, is which Adams was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl, whom he is alleged to have sexted and exposed himself to.

“Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage,” Adams’ lawyer Andrews B. Brettler said on behalf of his client.

Additionally, singer/songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye both claimed that Adams used his status to manipulate them into a sexual relationship.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore, Adams’ ex-wife, also spoke out against the singer, alleging that he is the reason she stopped pursuing a career in music.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” Moore said. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Moore later went on to say that she intends to write and record new music in the future.