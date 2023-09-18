Several More Women Accuse Russell Brand of Sexual Assault

Journalists in the U.K. say that "several women" have contacted them with new allegations against Russell Brand, but so far police have not received any official criminal complaints.

More allegations of sexual assault may be headed Russell Brand's way, according to a new report by The Times. The U.K. newspaper reported on Monday that "several women" have contacted their office since Saturday, when they helped break the story of the accusations against Brand. So far, authorities have not publicly enacted a criminal investigation.

The Times worked with The Sunday Times and Channel 4 in the U.K. on a joint investigation of allegations against Brand which included sexual assault and abuse of multiple women. On Monday, The Times reported that "several women" had contacted its team with similar allegations, though there were no further details given. Still, in cases like these, new allegations can add fuel to the fiery conversations on social media and help sway the court of public opinion. Brand has vehemently denied all of the accusations so far, from the highly specific and personal ones to the vague and anonymous ones.

The reports detailing allegations against Brand were published on Saturday evening in the U.K.'s local time, and were considered graphic and disturbing by some readers. Four of the accusers chose to remain anonymous, including one who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged attack. Another was Brand's ex-girlfriend Jordan Martin, who accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Another accuser said that she was working with Brand professionally when he attacked her in 2013, during which time he was hosting a BBC Radio show in addition to starring in blockbuster movies. This prompted a response from BBC, who told PEOPLE that they were "urgently looking into the issues raised" in this report. Internal investigations were opened at the BBC, Channel 4, and Banijay, the parent company in charge of the talk show Big Brother's Big Mouth, which Brand hosted from 2004 to 2007. Brand was dropped by his literary agent, his work was removed from The Telegraph website, and several charity organizations cut ties with him as well.

On Monday, the London Metropolitan Police told PEOPLE that they had not received any criminal complaints about Brand so far, but encouraged the accusers from the newspaper report to contact authorities. Meanwhile, Brand posted a video on Instagram denying the allegations against him and characterized them as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" against him.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.