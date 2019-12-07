Rumer Willis Reveals Hilarious ‘Black Friday’ Joke in New Family Photo

Actress Rumer Willis shared a fun family photo on Black Friday, bringing in mom Demi Moore and sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis for a post-Thanksgiving laugh with their dogs. Willis joked that she would be wearing the incredibly comfortable all-black ensemble seen in the pictures for the rest of the year. Hours before sharing that photo, Willis posted a throwback family photo for Thanksgiving.

“I love them so much I forced them into matching cashmere cozies so we could spend the day looking like a dance troop. You may call us The Black Fridays! [Naked Cashmere] I’ll be in this set til Xmas,” Willis, 31, wrote.

She included three photos of herself, her mother and sisters wearing the all-black outfits, paired with all black socks.

More than 10,000 fans liked the post, and hundreds of others commented.

“Great photo ladies! Happy Thanksgiving to you all,” one person wrote.

“So amazing,” another wrote, while one fan added, “Gorgeous gals.”

“This is adorable. You all look so happy,” another fan chimed in.

Before sharing the new photo, Willis also shared a throwback photo with her mom and siblings for Thanksgiving. “Thankful for my tribe,” she wrote.

Willis is the eldest of Bruce Willis and Moore’s three daughters. She won Dancing With The Stars in 2015, and was recently seen on the big screen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. She also had a recurring role on Fox’s Empire and competed on The Masked Singer earlier this year.

Willis’ family was in the spotlight this fall after Moore published her autobiography Inside Out. During Moore’s book tour, Willis went on The Talk to praise her mother’s show of strength in the book. Moore wrote about her difficult relationship with her daughters and their recent reconciliation.

“I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” Willis said on the show, reports PEOPLE. “What I really respect about her is that she is never the victim in her stories. She takes accountability. She takes responsibility, and mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that.”

Willis continued, “She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor.”

Scout, 28, also told The New York Times she was proud of her mother for “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images