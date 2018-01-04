Rumer Willis Hides ‘DWTS’ Tattoo Amid Removal Rumors

Rumer Willis isn’t giving fans any insight into the report that she removed a tattoo she got to commemorate her partnership with Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars.

The 29-year-old Empire actress was seen running errands in Hollywood on Wednesday with no hint of her tattoo in sight. She wore a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt and a long maxi skirt, making sure to cover the ink — or lack thereof, if recent reports are true.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that a source close to Willis said she removed the tattoo on her bicep celebrating her and Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS partnership because he had “moved” on with girlfriend Jenna Johnson.

“Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together,” said a source. “Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.”

After the pair won season 20 of DWTS in 2015, Willis got a tattoo on her right bicep of them in the middle of a romantic dance.

Page Six reports that Willis started having the ink removed in November — shortly after Chmerkovskiy became serious with Johnson in the summer.

Willis shared a photo on Instagram in November thanking a laser tattoo removal service.

“Thankful for LaserAway helping me make my tattoos disappear,” she wrote.

When she first got the tattoo in 2015, Willis was very excited, posting a photo of it on Instagram and writing, “Thank you [Brian Woo, a.k.a. Dr. Woo] for this beautiful art.”

“I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself….not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have,” she then added.

Finally, Willis concluded, “The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @rumerwillis