Royal Family Issues Social Media Guidelines After Hateful Comments Directed at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

The royal family has made an unprecedented move and issued social media guidelines after months of negative comments directed at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, with the new measures an attempt to stop the online hate against the sister-in-laws.

The new social media guidelines state that they were put in place “to help create a safe environment on all social media channels run by The Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace” and “the aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions.”

Comments on the royal’s Instagram and Twitter accounts may no longer “contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence” and cannot “promote discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.”

Users are also prohibited from promoting any services, using the comments for advertising or writing off-topic or irrelevant comments.

“We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities,” the guidelines added.

For those who do not adhere to the guidelines, their comments may be hidden or deleted and users may also be blocked. In addition, the accounts “reserve the right to send any comments we deem appropriate to law enforcement authorities for investigation as we feel necessary or is required by law.”

The royal family, specifically Middleton and Markle, have been dealing with hateful comments for months now, notably since rumors of a rift began plaguing the two Duchesses. In January, it was reported that palace staff spent hours moderating comments on their social media channels due to feuding Middleton and Markle fans, many of whom spewed negative language at each other.

Whatever feud there may have been, if there ever was one, between the two women has allegedly been put to rest, and Middleton is reportedly throwing Markle a private event ahead of the birth of the Duchess of Sussex’s first baby in April.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

