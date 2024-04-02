Royal Expert Says Reconciliation is '100% Possible' Between Prince William and Prince Harry

Royalty expert Tom Quinn claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been looking for a chance to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It's no secret that the British royal family is divided, and many reports have indicated that Prince William is the one unable to move on from his younger brother's insults. However, Quinn said that the Prince of Wales and his wife have extended the olive branch at last.

Quinn said that Prince William and Middleton attempted to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Markle by asking them to bring their children with them on their next visit to the U.K. Quinn said that Markle was the one who declined this offer, telling The Mirror: There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the U.K. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."

It's unclear where Quinn got this insight and it has not been repeated by any other sources. Reporters from The New York Post reached out to Kensington Palace to ask for a comment on this story, but they got no response. However, sources close to Markle denied Quinn's narrative.

Prince Harry and Markle left the U.K. and moved to the U.S. in 2020, and have explained why in several interviews, as well as in Prince Harry's memoir Spare and on Markle's podcast. They named many factors, saying that the institution of the monarchy was hard to live within. Markle said that she experienced racism in the royal circle and Prince Harry noted that she was not offered work like other royals. That left them to go home to Markle's previous job as an entertainer.

The book also went into detail about Prince Harry's upbringing and his relationship with his brother. Many reports have said that Prince William has been unable to forgive all this over-sharing and is not interested in seeing his brother. Those rumors seemed to be bolstered when Prince Harry made visits to the U.K. to see their father, but not Prince William.

Still, the recent news about the royal family's health could have had an affect on one or both of the princes, spurring them to seek a resolution more urgently. King Charles III is being treated for an unnamed form of cancer while Middleton is in chemotherapy. It's unclear if they will meet with Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K. next month, or if Markle and the children will be with him.