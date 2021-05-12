Royal Executive Steps Down Amid Meghan Markle Bullying Claim

✖

A key figure in the bullying claim against Meghan Markle is stepping down from his role as chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation. Come the end of December 2021, Jason Knauf will step down from his role, the foundation announced Wednesday, as a "planned international relocation" has "necessitated his decision to stand down." The foundation will be looking for Knauf's successor in the "coming weeks" and will announce his successor in "due course."

Knauf started his work with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in February 2015 as the Communications Secretary at Kensington Palace. In 2019, he lead a full review of William and Kate's foundation and became the CEO later that year. He also oversaw the launch of The Earthshot Prize, which was the Foundation's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Working with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been the privilege of my career," Knauf stated in the foundation's press release. "I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to support their leadership in the UK and internationally. The months ahead will be the busiest time in the Foundation's history with the first awards for The Earthshot Prize and more progress on our early childhood work. We have a lot to do with our amazing team and all of our partners."

William and Kate praised Knauf as an "integral part" of their team since he came on board. "We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our Communications Secretary," the pair continued. "Since taking over as Chief Executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality. We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career. We look forward to launching the recruitment search shortly and welcoming a new Chief Executive later on this year."

Knauf made headlines in March when The Times reported he had complained about Markle in October 2018, writing in an email that the "Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year" and was "seeking to undermine" the confidence of a third employee. The report was published just days before Markle and Prince Harry would sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview alleging a lack of support and racist behavior within the royal family towards Markle, and a representative for the couple told The Times the allegations were "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."