Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accompany Kate Middleton and Prince William to Royal Foundation Dinner

The public might be used to seeing photos of the royal family at nearly every function they attend, but this week, Britain’s favorite royals went slightly under the radar with not one, not two, but three events that didn’t release photographs to the public.

On Thursday night, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Royal Foundation dinner at Victoria House in London, with the Court Circular confirming the engagement with a notice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this evening attended a Dinner at Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London WC,” the notice read.

Tuesday found the royals at dinner at Kensington Palace for an organization called African Parks, with the Daily Mail helpfully publishing a few grainy photos from the evening that were clearly taken in a (hopefully for the guest that snapped them) discreet manner.

At that event, Markle wore a black dress with her now-signature bateau neckline, accessorizing with a pair of gold leaf earrings she previously wore during an appearance in Fiji on her recent royal tour.

On Wednesday evening, the group attended Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace, and while there are photos from the bash, they number in the single digits and are exclusively shots of the royals from the neck up as they sit in their cars on the way to the party.

Markle and Harry rode together, a photographer snapping a shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in what was presumably black-tie apparel, while Middleton’s shot was a solo image of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Both royal ladies stepped out wearing truly dazzling diamond earrings, with Markle choosing a chandelier pair that she recently debuted at a state dinner in Fiji. At the time, the Palace said the earrings were borrowed but did not say to whom they belong.

Middleton, on the other hand, opted for a drop style, which she appeared to pair with a pink one-shoulder ruffled dress. Both women also swept their hair into sleek updos for the occasion.

The Fab Four did recently step out in public together, attending the Remembrance Day Service in London on Sunday. Both Markle and Middleton donned black coats for the somber occasion, as well as red poppies, which are the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans. William and Harry also wore poppies and put down wreaths at the annual event.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Spicer