Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea O’Donnell Arrested While Out on Bail

Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, the adopted daughter of comedian Rosie O’Donnell, is once again facing trouble with the law. Just five days after being bailed out of jail, the 27-year-old was hit with multiple charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine, after she was arrested for the third time in just over two months following a traffic stop in Niagara, Wisconsin on Nov. 18.

Chelsea was arrested after a vehicle she was a passenger in was pulled over due to loud exhaust, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. After running Chelsea’s name and date of birth into the system and learning she was out on bond for drug cases out of Marinette and Oconto County in Wisconsin following previous arrests in September and October, and after noticing “pick marks” on her face, the officer who initiated the traffic stop performed a K9 search of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. A further search of the vehicle by officers uncovered naloxone, a medicine used to treat narcotic overdoses, in the trunk.

A search of Chelsea, who was described as “argumentative,” also recovered a “clear smoking device,” which reportedly had residue inside which tested positive for methamphetamine, hidden in her bra. A further search of Chelsea at the Marinette County Jail revealed she was hiding a prescription pill bottle, which included a clear bag of a crystal-like substance, a clear bag of hydrocodone, eight loose hydrocodone pills, 16 lamotrigine pills, and one whole and three halves of Alprazolam pills.

Chelsea was booked on five charges – two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest marked Chelsea’s third in recent weeks. The 27-year-old was previously arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with multiple felony counts including neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place after officers discovered her 11-month-old son, Atlas, living in proximity to drug paraphernalia during a home visit.

Just a month later, on Oct. 11, Chelsea, whom Rosie adopted with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, was booked into Oconto Country Jail on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, plus misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She appeared in court on the charges just days before her Nov. 18 arrest and was ordered to “maintain absolute sobriety” while out on bail, which was adjusted to $4,000. She was also ordered to refrain from alcoholic beverages and to not consume or possess any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia or controlled substances without a valid prescription.

Chelsea is reportedly next set to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 12. She remains in custody.