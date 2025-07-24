Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Weight Loss After Mounjaro Confession

Rosie O’Donnell is showing off the results of her recent weight loss on the red carpet.

The 63-year-old comedian attended the Burlesque: The Musical premiere in London on Tuesday, wearing a graffiti-inspired “New York” print blazer and pants in addition to black boots and a black tee.

O’Donnell’s new physique was also on display earlier this month when she attended the West End opening night of Evita in London in a cream-colored suit with a floral jacket.

Rosie O’Donnell attends the “Burlesque: The Musical” World Premiere at The Savoy Theatre on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

In January, The View alum shared on social media that she had been losing weight after her doctor put her on Mounjaro and Repatha two months prior. Mounjaro is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and for weight loss, while Repatha is used to lower high cholesterol alongside dietary changes.

In a March TikTok, O’Donnell shared yet another update on her weight loss and health after moving to Ireland with 12-year-old child Clay.

“I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is you lose weight,” she said at the time. “But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for Clay and me.”

Rosie O’Donnell attends the West End Opening Night of “Evita” at the London Palladium on July 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

O’Donnell said that when she had gone on a recent shopping trip to get clothes that “fit better” in Dublin, she was blown away at how her body had changed. “I’m one of those people who always had a weight issue and now that I’m a size large — instead of an XL or a XXL — I find it shocking,” she said. “I really do. I find it completely shocking.”

“They brought in some pants and I didn’t look at the size. I put them on and as we were leaving, they said what the size would be comparable to in America and I didn’t really believe them,” she added with a laugh. “But I’m telling you, I feel healthier. I’m sleeping better.”

In May, O’Donnell shared a screenshot of her recent stage appearance on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe this is me now,” adding the hashtags “#mounjaro,”#weightloss” and “#bodydismorphia.”