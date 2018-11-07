Rosie O’Donnell Reportedly Mends Fences With Estranged Daughter Chelsea

Rosie O’Donnell’s relationship with her daughter Chelsea is reportedly on the mend, with the two now said to be communicating with one another following momentous events in both of their lives, including O’Donell’s recent engagement to Elizabeth Rooney.

“Rosie and Chelsea have had a difficult relationship, but they’re talking again,” a source told Radar Online. “Chelsea is pregnant, and Rosie is going to be a grandmother. This and her engagement have brought them back together.”

The source added that while O’Donnell has forgiven Chelsea for their public feud “now Chelsea has to forgive herself.”

The mother-daughter duo have had a rocky relationship in the past, with the public spat reaching a peak in 2015 when O’Donnell reported Chelsea, then just a teenager, missing. Chelsea was later found staying with a man of her own free will, leading to a back-and-forth public feud between the two that made headlines.

In September of 2017, their relationship became more complicated when Chelsea revealed that she was pregnant with Nick Alliegro’s child, telling the Daily Mail that her mother would not be a part of her child’s life.

“I’ve always wanted a family and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest,” she said. “Rosie and I don’t have a relationship any more. I don’t think it can ever be mended. really don’t think there is any hope for our relationship.”

In June, however, O’Donnell and Chelsea, currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa, had reportedly found common ground and were said to be working towards healing their relationship, O’Donnell’s reps confirmed. The news came in the wake of the announcement that Chelsea had filed for divorce from Alliegro after two years of marriage. The former couple has since been locked in a bitter divorce battle.

O’Donnell later commented on her relationship with her daughter during a September appearance on The Talk, in which she stated that their relationship “has [been tested] because we went through some really public troubled times.”

O’Donnell also noted at the time that she and Chelsea had opened the lines of communication with one another.

“We’re both communicating with each other,” she said. “But when somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that.”