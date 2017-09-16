Rosie O’Donnell Defends Herself Against Trolls Claiming She Caused Her Ex Wife’s Suicide

Rosie O’Donnell disclosed new information about her ex-wife Michelle Rounds’ personal life shortly after news broke of her death.

She released a statement after Rounds died of an apparent suicide that revealed her ex remarried and had another child after their split in 2014.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista and their child,” said O’Donnell in the statement.

Rounds married Krista Monteleone in December 2016 and the couple was living with their daughter in Windermere, Florida, when she died.

Police found Rounds body inside her home on Sept. 11 around 7 a.m. It is not clear how she died or who called for help. This was not the first time Rounds attempted to take her own life. Shortly after her split from O’Donnell, Rounds was found inside of a hotel room after taking a cocktail of “wine and pills.”

Her death was announced on Friday and O’Donnell took to Twitter shortly after. She shared multiple posts about mental illness and retweeted the suicide prevention hotline phone number.

Despite her efforts to spread awareness, O’Donnell received comments from social media users blaming her for her ex-wife’s death, claiming the former View host kept their 4-year-old daughter Dakota away from Rounds.

“Was it mental illness or broken heart…she wasn’t allowed to see the child you shared…time for introspection Rosie,” one user wrote to her.

O’Donnell responded to the criticism telling her followers that “[Rounds] gave up her custodial rights” during their 2015 court battle. Even though Rounds lost custody of Dakota, she still spent time with her.

Rounds’ obituary described her as “an industrious woman who had the drive and motivation to better herself and others.”

“She was a very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need.”

Rounds’ family will hold a private funeral service in New York in the coming weeks.

The former couple began dating in 2011, were married in June of the following year and split in 2014.

