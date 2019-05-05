Roseanne Barr Resurfaces for Rare Stand-Up Show

Roseanne Barr gave her first stand-up performance outside Las Vegas since ABC fired her and canceled Roseanne last year. The controversial star performed at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

During the show, some of Barr’s jokes were leaned to the conservative audience, many of whom cheered when she asked if there were President Donald Trump supporters in the crowd, reports the Morning Call. “I think I found my crowd,” she said after the cheers. She also criticized Hollywood, Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, the political commentary only made up about 20 minutes of the 100-minute performance. Many of the other topics she touched on included dieting, her children, her marriages, aging, drinking, the Kardashians, her love of crime shows and religion.

According to the Morning Call‘s review, Barr also explained her support for the LGBT community, complaining about conservative politicians’ anti-gay policies. She also voiced support for legalization of marijuana.

Barr did briefly touch on the controversy that led to her being dropped by ABC last year. At the beginning, she joked, “Wow, I got to tell you, it’s a thrill to be out of the house. I’m a housewife again – full circle.”

In the end, she read an imaginary letter to ABC, then cursed before she left the stage.

In March, Barr, 66, took to the stage at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas during an Andrew Dice Clay performance. Clay introduced Barr, whose set included the letter to ABC.

“Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your s–, f—in’, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings you’ve had in 10 f—ing years,” she said. “At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose. But you know what? I ain’t dead, b—es.”

Barr was fired by ABC last year after she tweeted that President Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett, who is black, looked like the offspring of Planet of the Apes characters and the Muslim Brotherhood. The network also canceled Roseanne, which was replaced with the spin-off series The Conners, which explained Barr’s character died from an opioid overdose. Barr repeatedly apologized for the tweet, but insisted it was not racist.

Since she was fired, Barr has continued to make inflammatory statements, including bashing the #MeToo movement in a March interview. Barr also claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama played a role in her getting fired.

“[Michelle] said, ‘This tweet is unforgivable,’” Barr told the Sunday Times in March. “That’s what I was told, and I tend to believe it because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix.”

The “woman” Barr was referring to is Channing Dungey, the former ABC Entertainment Group president who now works for Netflix.

Barr’s next show is scheduled for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 16. She is performing in Elkhart, Indiana on May 17 and Detroit on May 19.

Photo credit: Getty Images