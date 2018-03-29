Roseanne Barr May Run for President Again: ‘Never off the Table’

Roseanne Barr revealed that she is considering the idea of another run for president, just after the premiere of the Roseanne revival where she supports President Donald Trump.

Barr ran for president once before, half-jokingly and with limited resources. She ran for the Green Party nomination in 2012, ultimately losing to Jill Stein. She’s been open about her support for President Donald Trump since began running, saying that she voted for him to “shake up the status quo.”

She might be the source of the real shake-up, however. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Barr said that another run for president is “never off the table.”

“I’m going to keep running until I win,” she told the outlet. The 65-year-old actress admitted that her first run was an attempt to inspire more people, especially in her generation, to pursue civil service.

“People are mad,” she said. “But just being mad doesn’t do anything. You’re just a toad. But if you’re mad and that propels you to get involved to run for office — that was a lot of the reason I ran, just to show other grandparents. We’re the most educated, rich generation that ever was, so if we can’t do it, nobody can. I like to see that.”

Barr said that the American people on both sides of the fence needed to learn to take a more active part in the political system.

“I think we need to converse more, but more than anything we need to get involved and run our government for ourselves instead of sitting back and wanting somebody else to do it,” she said.

“Even voting isn’t enough. You have to be involved. I talk about this with my grandkids – you have to get in there and get your hands dirty if you want things to go the way you want them to go. We’re lucky in this country that we can do that. We can really get our hands dirty and put our big collective shoulders to the wheel and change and fix things. I think that’s what’s exciting about our country right now.”

“It’s important to talk,” she added. This is the primary motive she has given in recent interviews for portraying Roseanne Conner as a Trump voter like herself. The show revolves around a family in crisis, as Barr believes many American families are today. She wanted to portray the way a divisive election looks in the microcosm of a family, and, ultimately, how it can’t tear people apart.

Hopefully, that insight will serve her well on the campaign trail, if and when she decides to run again. “I’m smarter now,” Barr told reporters. “If I was as smart then as I am now … well, that’s not possible. I don’t regret anything. All those good stories, it all brought me here.”