Roseanne Barr Dropped by ICM Partners

Roseanne Barr has been dropped by her talent agency ICM Partners following a series of racist tweets.

Just hours after ABC announced the cancellation of her revival series Roseanne, series star and creator Roseanne Barr was delivered another blow in the form of being dropped by ICM Partners, continuing the fallout from her racist and Islamaphobic tweets Tuesday morning.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency,” the agency wrote in an internal note to all employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

The agency’s decision to drop Barr followed a morning of racist tweets in which Barr likened Valerie Jarrett, a former key adviser to President Obama, to an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

That tweet, which she later deleted, was followed by a second tweet defending her statement, claiming that it was a joke.

“ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people,” she tweeted.

Barr later apologized for the statement and announced that she would be leaving Twitter, writing, “I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter,” which was followed by “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

The comments immediately faced backlash, with consulting producer of the ABC series, Wanda Sykes, announcing that she would not be returning for the series’ second season.

A little over an hour later, President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced that Roseanne had been cancelled by the network.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in an official statement Tuesday afternoon.

The popular revival of the ’80s and ’90s sitcom, which brought the network record ratings and was swiftly renewed for a second season following its premiere episode, has since been removed from ABC’s press website, making the backlash swift and the network’s severing of ties with the series even swifter.

The move by ABC has been supported by social media, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, claimed that the cancellation was “the right thing” to do, and Barr’s ex-husband, Tom Arnold, who praised the network for taking action.