Roseanne Barr Disses Reba McEntire’s KFC Commercials: ‘Not as Good as I Would Be’

After the second episode of the newly revived Roseanne season aired Tuesday night, Roseanne Barr took to Twitter to share a controversial thought involving another classic sitcom — and KFC?

reba is not a good colonel not as good as i would be! #Roseanne i do not believe that Reba eats fried chicken! Esp from the Colonel! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 4, 2018

Barr pitted her ’80s and ’90s sitcom against Reba McEntire‘s early aughts sitcom when she tweeted her distaste for McEntire’s new role as Colonel Sanders for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“reba is not a good colonel not as good as i would be!” Barr tweeted, adding the hashtag #Roseanne.

“i do not believe that Reba eats fried chicken! Esp from the Colonel!” Barr wrote in the tweet.

Some of Barr’s followers agreed while others wrote that they preferred the country music star to her.

Sorry but Reba beats you all over and then some — Grneyedwitch (@Grneyedwitch2) April 4, 2018

“Sorry but Reba beats you all over and then some,” one person responded.

Your tweets are making me not watch episode 2 and further. — Deb Rhoden (@RhodenDeb) April 4, 2018

“Your tweets are making me not watch episode 2 and further,” another said.

I dont like her as the colonel either. Its too weird. — 100% TRUMP FAN. (@USA_WORKERS_1ST) April 4, 2018

“I don’t like her as the colonel either. Its too weird,” one follower agreed.

The second episode of the newly revived season showed Barr’s character, Roseanne Conner, drop a NSFW insult aimed at her granddaughter, Harris (Emma Kenney), when Harris refused to switch over Roseanne’s wet laundry into the dryer.

“What is your problem?” Harris says to her grandmother after a heated exchange.

“My problem is you’re acting like you own the place and we don’t even own the place,” Roseanne says. “You think you’re better than anyone else in this house don’t you.”

“Do you really want me to answer that?” Harris says.

“No, I’ll answer it for you, you’re not! You’re smart for a kid but you’re still dumb for a person … And you got it good here,” Roseanne lectures her granddaughter. “So you better start showing some gratitude instead of acting like an entitled little b—!”

Harris pushes Roseanne over the edge after she responds by calling her “stupid, old hillbilly”, which leads to her luring Harris to the kitchen sink and soaking her head in the water to teach her a lesson.

Keeping in that same lane, the show blasted “politically correct” parenting rules earlier in the episode when Roseanne told her daughter, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), to discipline Harris and her other children.

“She needs to respect her elders, or I’ll make sure she never becomes one,” Roseanne says to Darlene, who tells her parents to cut her kids some slack and stop commenting on her parenting skills.

“Kids don’t need slack, they need boundaries,” Roseanne says. “The happiest kids are raised in cages, and it keeps the meat tender.”

After Darlene responds saying a lot of Roseanne’s parenting techniques are against the law, Roseanne says “Yeah, it’s against the law because your generation made everything so PC (politically correct). Instead of spanking them, you tell them to go over there and think about what they did wrong. You know what they’re thinking? ‘I can’t believe this loser isn’t spanking me.’”

Roseanne proceeds to make her point later in the episode with the aforementioned head-soaking altercation.

The altercation leads to Darlene finally talking to Harris about her behavior, and Roseanne and Dan agree there is no right way to parent. The three adults then use Harris’ social media passwords to spy on her accounts together.