Roseanne Barr Breaks Silence After Rumors Swirl That She Suffered a Heart Attack

Roseanne Barr says she is fine after online rumors spread that she had suffered a heart attack.

As PEOPLE reports, the rumors began on a livestream video by Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan. While the camera was rolling, Stranahan received a call from Barr’s alleged assistant, who claimed the comedian suffered a heart attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After catching wind of this concern, Barr took to Twitter for the first time since Halloween to let her fans known she was alright.

She posed in a T-shirt and tights printed with a wild-west design as she informed fans that she was “fine.”

The Roseanne alum soon elaborated on the alleged health scare in a followup tweet. Apparently there was no truth to the heart attack rumor and it was a prank pulled by an outside party.

“I was the victim of a prank,” Barr wrote. “I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing. //t.co/K9BLAO2cLi — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 25, 2018

It is unclear if Stranahan was in on the prank about the controversial actress or not.

Barr has been relatively open about her health issues in the past, such as in March when she revealed she has been losing part of her vision.

“I went to a new doctor about a year ago,” she told PEOPLE. “She told me I don’t have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that’s growing, and that’s why my vision is narrowing. Probably in the next year or so I can get it removed. I have a bad eye, but I’m not losing my eyesight.”

She continued, “My dad has macular degeneration so I thought it was genetic. I just accepted it. It was a way better diagnosis than some of my friends were getting. It’s not deadly. I didn’t take it too badly.”

Barr has mostly kept to herself since being fired from her flagship series, which was revived without her as The Conners. She has been a mainstay on social media, making numerous YouTube videos about her life at home.

Photo Credit: Getty Images