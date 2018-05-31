Roseanne Barr Asks God for Help in Tweets of Repentance

Roseanne Barr said she is turning to prayer in her latest series of tweets since ABC canceled Roseanne.

“I ask God2 help me use this bad experience 2 move in2 a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere,” Barr, who is Jewish, wrote. “Thank U God 4 comforting me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I ask God2 help me use this bad experience 2 move in2 a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere. Thank U God 4 comforting me. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

She also referenced the Torah in a follow-up tweet.

“These r the four steps in repentence: admitting you were wrong, making restitution, asking forgiveness from those u have hurt & at last, cracking open your heart in deep sorrow and remorse, where tears flow,” she said, adding the hashtag “Torah” to the end.

these r the four steps in repentence: admitting you were wrong, making restitution, asking forgiveness from those u have hurt & at last, cracking open your heart in deep sorrow and remorse, where tears flow. #Torah — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

In another message, she wrote, “The Lord is my Shepherd. I shall not want. I do not want. I seek 2 b a positive force always, tho I always seem2 fall down-I’ll get up again. I’ll speak more clearly in [combating] wrong things in this world. I’m so flawed. I thank u all 4 ur loving support now-i’ll never 4get it!”

The Lord is my Shepherd. I shall not want. I do not want. I seek 2 b a positive force always, tho I always seem2 fall down-I’ll get up again. I’ll speak more clearly in combatting wrong things in this world. I’m so flawed. I thank u all 4 ur loving support now-i’ll never 4get it! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

She continued with a reference from the Book of Matthew.

“A wonderful Jewish man said pray4 your enemies, do good to those who curse u, if u lose ur footing, get back up as fast as u can & reconnect to Good Thinking,” she wrote. “Stay connected 2 it-it’s ur lifeline. Don’t let go, ever. I’ll catch u if u fall.”

A wonderful Jewish man said pray4 your enemies, do good to those who curse u, if u lose ur footing, get back up as fast as u can & reconnect to Good Thinking. Stay connected 2 it-it’s ur lifeline. Don’t let go, ever. I’ll catch u if u fall. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Barr also said she is going to try to get Valerie Jarrett on the phone to personally apologize. One person told her not to do that, but she said the Torah tells people to apologize face to face.

“Hashem will guide me-and is telling me to live my beliefs-Torah says apologize face to face or voice to voice,” Barr wrote. “I don’t care if they can accept it or not-I care that I have the kishkas to try2 live my beliefs.”

Hashem will guide me-and is telling me to live my beliefs-Torah says apologize face to face or voice to voice. I don’t care if they can accept it or not-I care that I have the kishkas to try2 live my beliefs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

ABC canceled Roseanne on Tuesday, hours after Barr suggested that Jarrett, a former aide for President Barack Obama, was the offspring of Planet of the Apes characters and the Muslim Brotherhood. Although the show was the top-rated sitcom of the season, ABC dropped Barr. The show averaged 13.482 million viewers for its 10th season, and a 3.49 18-49 rating, even beating The Big Bang Theory in the demographic.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” Barr tweeted the day after the cancellation. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER [be] taken from me.”

Barr was seen for the first time on Thursday morning, with The Daily Mail publishing photos of her. “I believe in one law for all people I love all people. Have a nice day,” Barr told the outlet.