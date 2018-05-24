Rose McGowan Weighs in on Morgan Freeman Allegations

Rose McGowan has responded to the newly surfaced sexual harassment allegations against actor Morgan Freeman.

“Hi everyone, I know your idols are falling, I know it hurts to be disappointed, but imagine if that person you thought you knew from his image sexually harassed you,” McGowan tweeted out on Thursday.

“Stay the course, we will be better for this societally. The conversation must be had,” she added, including a hashtag of Freeman’s name.

Multiple women who have worked with Freeman on some of his films have come forward to claim that he committed various sexually inappropriate acts against them, such as repeatedly trying to lift the skirt of one production assistant.

Those specific incidents took place on the set of the 2012 film Going In Style, and it reportedly became so bad that Freeman’s co-star “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop.” The woman then added, “Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Another woman, who worked on the crew of 2012s Now You See Me, told CNN that 80-year-old Freeman not only harassed her, but a number of other women on set.

“He did comment on our bodies,” she said. “We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

The news outlet further reports that they spoke with a total of 16 people, eight of whom detailed personal incidents of what they defined as sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. CNN goes on to add, however, that all 16 provided information that helped to outline what appears to be a pattern of harassment behavior on part of the actor.

Freeman’s alleged harassment did not just take place on film sets, as it is also reported that some of his behavior was witnessed at the offices of his production company, Revelations Entertainment.

His business partner Lori McCreary is alleged to have witnessed at least one incident, in which Freeman made some disparaging comments about a female who was seeking a job with the Producers Guild of America, which McCreary is co-president of.

Freeman has released a statement in response to the allegations.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”