Rose McGowan Selling Home to Fund Harvey Weinstein Legal Battle

Rose McGowan’s home in the Hollywood Hills went up for sale on Thursday, after the actress told reporters she needed the money to fund her legal battle against “the monsters.”

McGowan has been in a non-stop war with Harvey Weinstein and the Hollywood power structure in general, at least since October. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, she spoke with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, where she first revealed that she’d be selling off her home in the city. McGowan said that the money she makes from her house will go towards “legal bills fighting off the monsters.”

McGowan has often referred to Weinstein as “the monster,” preferring not to use his name when she can help it.

The house, which McGowan bought in 2011, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features a completely separate guest suite, a two-car garage, and a massive laundry room. The secluded backyard contains a fireplace, a fountain, and a spa. Photos of the house have been published on The Blast, showing how perfect it is for entertaining large social gatherings.

McGowan bought the house for just under $1.4 million, and she’s asking $1.9 million today. The buyer might shell out to own the home of such a high-profile figure, as the Me Too movement has put McGowan front and center in the spotlight, for better or for worse.

The actress mentioned the sale of her house earlier this month while promoting Citizen Rose, her new docu-series on The E! Network. The series follows McGowan’s activist path, which started before the Me Too movement rose to prominence. It coincides with the release of her book, Brave, which the actress says she was working on long before she made headlines in October.

Pre-orders for Brave became available on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and so far the book is getting rave reviews. It’s billed as a “revealing memoir and empowering manifesto,” tracing McGowan’s personal journey while also examining the systemic issues in our society that allow for sexual misconduct to occur.

In typical fashion, McGowan is already lashing back at reviews which she feels are negative, inaccurate or incomplete on social media.

Citizen Rose premiers on the same day Brave hits shelves — Tuesday, Jan. 30.