Rose McGowan Lights up Social Media With NSFW Photo

Rose McGowan has lit up social media with a NSFW photo shared to her Instagram page. In the post, McGowan bared one of her breasts while in a pool, and asked, "If a woman has one nipple is that acceptable for puritanical American corporations aka The Controllers? Is my one nipple so offensive that the public must be saved from all women’s bodies? What law does my one nipple violate?" McGowan's post seems to be a criticism of Instagram's Community Guidelines policies, which dictate that female nipples are not allowed to be posted. Notably, other social media sites such as Facebook and TikTok have similar rules, which previously helped to spark the Free the Nipple Movement. "What law does my one nipple violate? If you say none, you are correct.," McGowan added. "What if I nursed in public with my one nipple? Would that get me arrested? The answer is no." Click here to see McGowan's Instagram post (as of this writing it had not been taken down), and scroll down to see what her followers are saying.

"If the patriarchy didn't sexualize the nipple, that would be one less way they could control us, sell us fashion (men don't have bras), and blame is when they commit crimes against us (she was dressed too provocatively)." "I just think that the sexualizing has got to stop. We're all human, we all have our flaws, but I think we should embrace our body however we wish. If you want to be conservative, you can be, but if you want to show some skin, who has the right to stop you."

"Society shouldn't sexualize nipples at all, if i can go outside without a shirt and not be sexualized then women should to." "Still don't understand why is still a taboo." "If we can't show ours , then men shouldn't be allowed to show there's. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN."

"It's only natural. Nature shouldn't be offensive to anybody." "Absolutely one of the most beautiful sights on Instagram at this moment." "People need to drive in their own damn lane and stay out of everyone else's."

"I've never understood why a man can go topless but a woman cannot. It's such a double standard that seems ridiculous in this time to continue." "I don't anticipate this post staying up long enough to gather any sort of answer, other than the system has ridiculous double standards." "Neither should be sexual. This is embracing beauty in form and nature."

"I dont get why people have a problem with it every gender has them it's just one gender doesnt have the boob with it most of the time so why is it a problem even the men that have the boob can post shirtless pics and wont be arrested or shamed why should you guys be arrested and shamed for doing the exact same thing a man can do." "Because the government is runned by a bunch of perverted little boys who have yet to learn that the breasts function as a feeding vessel for youth. They have not learned to embrace women but sexualize them in such a way that the slightest bit of revealed flesh triggers their raging hormones so much that the blood rushing from the cranium attached to their necks causes them to become sex zombies... love u."

"All nipples should be treated equally. Apart from my weird left one. It's kinda moody." "One nipple would be crazy lol tbh I don't see anything wrong with it I mean if that's the way you were created so be it I would still treat you like a normal human." "Nipples in general aren't sexual if you don't want them to be."