Rose McGowan Followers Clap Back at Her Instagram Video

Rose McGowan’s cryptic video on Instagram last night has become the site of a lot of criticism against the actress-turned-activist.

The video shows McGowan in a dim room, staring into the camera. A projection of blue light dotted with stars covers her entire silhouette, washing out her features so that her expression is hard to make out. The video seems to have no sound, but right at the end she very quietly says “10 a.m.,” and then it loops back to the beginning.

Many followers took the video at face value. They commented with questions about how she achieved the strange effect. “Such a beauty Rose,” one user said. “Galactic space warrior,” commented another.

However, for a figure like McGowan, no post is innocuous or safe. Comments inevitably turned to her one-woman war on sexual predation, with arguments flaring up with no instagation.

“So in love with herself,” one user commented dryly. Another called out McGowan for what she perceived as setting a poor example. “Why!?…Go on Instagram with drowsy eyes, looking all doped Up,” she commented. “You have Many self issues, Don’t project or show yourself looking high to the#army..you are a Role Model for them,so set an example#Drugs are BAD!!!”

“I started following you because I believed in the message,” wrote another follower, “Then I became a bit discouraged because it looked like it was becoming a self branding idea. Whatever it is, always more power to you because the intent is there.”

As always, McGowan is taking a lot of heat across all forms of social media. She’s currently promoting a book about her experiences called Brave, as well as a her upcoming docuseries on E! titled Citizen Rose.