Rose McGowan Calls out Justin Timberlake for Working With Woody Allen

Rose McGowen recently sat down with the co-hosts of The View and during her conversation she called out Justin Timberlake for working with Woody Allen.

“I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better,” McGowan said, referring to Timberlake starring in the 2017 film Wonder Wheel, which was written and directed by the controversial filmmaker.

Allen has been accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

In addition to speaking about Timberlake and Allen, McGowan also spoke about the alleged rape she suffered by disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, and the subsequent impact it had on her life.

“Anybody who is attacked, you just leave your body, and everything happens so fast and so slow, because this wasn’t the plan,” McGowan said, according to THR.

“What people don’t understand is that part of you, a big part of you dies. Who you were dies,” she later added. “You have to get that dead body out of you. It’s really sucky that you got stolen and don’t get to be who you were. But you can reform.”

One thing McGowan did not address was her 2017 felony cocaine arrest which stemmed from an incident earlier in the year where the actress lost her wallet while getting off a plane in Washington D.C. and when cleaning crews discovered it they reportedly found two small baggies of cocaine inside, along with the actress’ medical marijuana card.

“Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” officials said.

Previously, McGowan had taken to Twitter to comment on the arrest warrant, writing, “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horses—.”

Following the arrest, McGowan spoke to journalists and claimed that she believed the drugs to have been planted on her.

“Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” her lawyer wrote on her behalf.