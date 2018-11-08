‘Charmed’ Reboot Gets Full Season Order From The CW

The CW’s Charmed reboot got a full season order on Thursday, while The CW also ordered three extra episodes of All American and Legacies each.

Charmed for a traditional back-nine order, bringing the show’s freshman season total to 22 episodes. The series runs on Sundays after Supergirl as part of the network’s first foray into new weekend programming. According to TV By The Numbers, the most recent episode pulled in 950,000 live viewers and a 0.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The new Charmed is a reboot of the 1998 to 2006 WB series and stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffrey as the new Charmed Ones. The main cast also includes Ser’Darius Blain, Ellen Tamaki and Rupert Evans. It was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin originally planned to set the series in the 1970s, but chose to move Charmed to the present day to tackle the Trump era. They also had the CW’s support to make the main characters women of color.

“We felt that in the updated version we wanted to reflect what was happening in 2018, the reality of the world that we live in,” Rardin told The Hollywood Reporter. “We also wanted to tell different stories that hadn’t necessarily been told on television before, so it was very important to us to have an inclusive cast. The network was very supportive and we did have a lead woman of color in the ’70s version as well.”

Sports drama All American, which runs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, will now have a 16-episode freshman season. Although the series has been met with good reviews, the show’s live ratings have been under 1 million total viewers each week. The series was inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger and was created by April Blair. Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur and Cody Christian star.

The CW’s third new show of the fall is Legacies, which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and will also have a 16-episode freshman season. The series is a spin-off from The Originals, and therefore set in the same world of The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, who was first introduced in The Originals. Other members of the cast include Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith and Matt Davis.

As Deadline points out, the odd episode counts for The CW gives the network room to air other new projects it is developing. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning both only receive 16-episode seasons as well, and half of the network’s roster is not getting a 22-episode order.

Later this season, The CW will debut its Roswell reboot, plus the new shows New Mexico and In The Dark. The CW has also not scheduled the final seasons of iZombie and Jane The Virgin yet.

The CW also renewed The 100 for a sixth season, but has yet to announce a premiere date.

Photo credit: The CW