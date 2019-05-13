Rosario Dawson Posts Topless ‘4D’ Video as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Rosario Dawson celebrated her 40th birthday in style this weekend, relaxing topless outdoors in an Instagram post.

Dawson enjoyed the sun to its fullest extent on Saturday, as she showed her Instagram followers. The actress was apparently wearing nothing as she sat beneath an idyllic blue sky, with light clouds and palm tress overhead. The sounds of bird song were audible in her video, and she wore a slight smile before turning away from the camera.

“Here’s lookin’ at you 4D [Bliss More],” Dawson wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Here’s lookin’ at you 4D #BlissMore A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on May 11, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

The post racked up views and comments in no time, as fans wished Dawson a happy birthday and complimented her figure. Other celebrities weighed in as well, including director Kevin Smith who worked with her on Clerks II.

“Put some clothes on!” he commented. “Also: Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Happy birthday beauty. I’m right behind ya!” another fan wrote.

Many fans commented on the serene sensations of the video, noting that Dawson had picked the perfect way to spend a birthday.

“I can feel the slight sensation of the sun caressing the micro hairs on my arm while taking in the light scent of the shore contained within the gentle breeze through this video…” one fan mused.

Other fans wondered how Dawson’s boyfriend, presidential candidate Cory Booker, would feel about the revealing clip.

“Girl u better stop you know you got a man,” one person joked.

“I can’t believe you’re dating Cory Booker,” added another.

Dawson and Booker went public with their relationship back in March, right as Booker’s presidential bid was getting attention. After lots of speculation, Dawson confirmed the relationship to TMZ reporters in an airport, and Booker later opened up about it in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“She is a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” Booker said of Dawson. “That sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly.”

Dawson turned 40 on Thursday, May 9. Over the weekend, her Instagram Story was filled with posts showing herself and Booker celebrating Mother’s Day with friends and family. Dawson adopted a 12-year-old daughter in 2014, and Booker has no children. They did, however, visit with his mother.